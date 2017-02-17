Joseph E. Collins Jr., 76, died Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Methodist University Hospital of Memphis, TN.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at St. Paul M.B. Church with Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include daughters Mikia Barnes and Janette Dayne; son Roger Bowser; siblings Jerry, Glenn, Wayne, Johnny, Gerald, Alberta and Beatrice Collins; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.