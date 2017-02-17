Lucy R. Hampton, 87, of Cleveland died Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center of Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Beulah Community Church with Rev. Robert Young officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Beulah.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. followed by family hour from 6-7 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include sons Milton E. Hampton of Arlington, TX, and Quint Hampton of Fort Worth, TX; daughters Mary Ann Hampton of Los Angeles and Hermon Reed-Frasier of Monument, CO; 9 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.