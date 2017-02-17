Lester Surney, 52, of Ruleville died Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Family Life Assembly of God in Ruleville with Rev. Johnny Hill officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Galilee Cemetery under the direction of Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Mr. Surney was a landscaper and DJ for area parties, known as “DJ Cooper.”

Survivors include mother Betty Surney of Memphis, TN; sister Chantell Jackson of Memphis, TN; daughter E’Keista Luckett of Drew; sons Lester Surney Jr. of Southaven and Howard Pugh of Minter City; and sisters Viva Guynes of Greenville and Ethel Taylor of Indianola.