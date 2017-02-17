Magnolia Shepard of Greenville, 88, died Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Mississippi Care Center in Greenville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Poplar Grove Church in Shaw with Rev. James Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Northwest Shaw Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include sons Melvin and Eugene Shepard of Shaw; daughters Evy Lue, Jerrylene and Barbara Shepard of Shaw and Dorothy Hurst of Shaw; 17 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.