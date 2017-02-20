Louise Kornagey White, 90, of Cleveland passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2017, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Graveside funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Drew Cemetery. Burial will be at the Drew Cemetery. Reverend Milton Burd will officiate the service.

Ms. White was born on October 8, 1926, to Albert C. and Georgia (Monroe) Kornegay in Sunflower County. She graduated Drew High School and married her childhood sweetheart Sylvester Ervin White after he returned from WW II in 1946. She lived in Drew for many years until moving to Cleveland in 1968. She was the manager of Bill's Dollar Store, Clerk at Jay's Department Store and a cashier at Big Star for a number of years until she retired. White was a member of Drew Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending her time with the grandchildren and taking care of her family. She also loved to watch NFL Football and NASCAR.

She was preceded in death by her parents A.C. and Georgia Kornegay, daughter Sharon Gail White and Two sisters; Hazel K. Anthony and Sarah K. Wilson.

Ms. White is survived by Son, Steve R. (Alice) White of Coldwater; son, E. Kent (Paige) White of Cleveland; sister, Faye K. (Charlie) Clarke of Greenville; four grandchildren Kourtney Lauren White, Erin Delaney White, Kim Day and Tish Montgomery.

Memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480 Columbia, MD 21044.

