Ann Marie Sanford, 47

Services for Ann Marie Sanford will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Greenwood.

Mrs. Sanford, 47, died on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at University Medical Center in Jackson.

She was born on April 24, 1969, in Greenwood and lived in Cleveland. She attended Cleveland High School and worked for Florewood State Park in Greenwood until its closing. Ms. Sanford attended Christ Baptist Church in Greenwood. She loved her TV shows and her family very much, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Larry Wayne Kendall; stepfather, JM Mims; maternal grandparents, Marie and Willie Henson; and grandmother, Margie Loraine Mims.

She is survived by her fiancé, Dale Kimbrell of Gore Springs; son, Keith Little of Horn Lake; daughter, Terah (Ronaldus) Little of Tupelo; mother, Virgie Henson Mims of Cleveland; two sisters, Kimberly (Cliff) Dodson of Russellville, AR, and Michelle (Shawn) Keranen of Houston; five brothers, Jackie (Teri) Mims of , Maiden, NC, Brian Kendall of Russellville, AR, Jeffery (Stacy) Kendall of Russellville, AR, Larry "Buddy"(Pamela) Kendall of Russellville, AR, and Daniel (Lauren) Kendall of Russellville, AR; paternal grandmother, Irma Kendall of Greenwood; aunt, Shelia McNeal of Teoc; three grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, from noon-2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home. Rev Tommy Mahan will officiate the services.

Pallbearers will be William Henson, Michael Mims, Tony Garrett, Dale Kimbrell, Todd Mims, and Shawn Keranen.

Honorary Pallbearers will be George Henson, Dale Henson, Thomas Dunn, Charles Allen Mims, and Preston Keranen.

Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.

