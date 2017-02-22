Frances Marie Agostinelli, 87, retired from Carl Keen Vocational Center and Clarksdale Housing Authority, died February 19, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center.

Visitation was Tuesday, February 21, 2017, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Clarksdale.

A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Clarksdale, with burial in the Oakridge Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale is handling the arrangements.

Mrs. Agostinelli was a past secretary of The Women's Club. She was a 25-year member and past secretary of Kirkpatrick Homemaker's Club. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, where she was a past secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary and the first secretary of the St. Elizabeth Parish Council. She was an avid Mahjong player.

Mrs. Agostinelli is survived by her sons Richard Agostinelli of Madison, James "Joey" Agostinelli Jr. (Ginger) of Greenville, Larry Agostinelli of Oxford, and Robin Agostinelli (Stacey) of Madison; daughters Jamey Gainspoletti (Gary) of Cleveland and Paula Warner (Fred) of Memphis, TN; sisters Rosalie Crenshaw of Memphis, TN, Lenora Galbreath of Memphis, TN, and Mary Owens of Olive Branch; grandchildren Presley Lee (Andy), Russell Gainspoletti (Rivers), Jason Agostinelli (Leslie), Macy Agostinelli and Cade Agostinelli and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband James J. Agostinelli; parents Francis and Lenora Ciaramataro Lopiccolo; son Kevin Agostinelli; sisters Katie Liberto and Pat Ragghianti; and brothers Joe Lopiccolo and Vito Lopiccolo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Elizabeth Catholic School, 150 Florence Ave., Clarksdale, MS 38614.