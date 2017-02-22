Mrs. Shirley Jean McCoy Kelly, 75, of Cleveland passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Artie Newt and Rev. Steve Huber officiating. Interment will be in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Mrs. Kelly was born to William Houston McCoy and Grace Lee McCoy on August 17, 1941, in Prentiss County. On February 10, 1959, she married Ralph Lowery Kelly in Marks. They were married for 58 successful years. Shirley was a mother, a grandmother, a sister, a wife, and a friend to many. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, watching TV and ordering from HSN so often that she was on a first name basis with the UPS man. She enjoyed sewing and crafting with her lifelong friends, Shirley Sturn and Doris Howard. She was a hot mess who loved jewelry and her clothes from the Rustic Nail. Facebook became her favorite pastime over the last 6 years, as we all already know.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Houston McCoy and Grace Lee McCoy; and daughter, Tammy Kelly Chambers.

Mrs. Kelly is survived by her husband, Ralph Lowery Kelly of Cleveland; sons, Ronnie Kelly (Beth) of Cleveland and Ricky Kelly (Denise) of Prattville, AL; grandchildren, Peyton Chambers, Robin Peacock, Leighton Kelly, Lauren Kelly, Hannah Kelly, and Hunter Kelly; great-grandson, Dawson Norquist; 102-year-old sister, Les Smith of Munford, TN; and cats, Tom and Bentley.

Pallbearers will be Leighton Kelly, Peyton Chambers, Brian Kirsch, Bobbie Pruitt, Jeremy Peacock, and Mike Hendricks.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to North Sunflower Medical Center, Bolivar Medical Center, and Joy Nursing and Rehab for their support in her last days.

