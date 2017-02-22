Clyde Jerome Couey, 76, of Hickory Valley, TN, passed away on Monday February 20, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 23, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held Friday, February 24, 2017, from 10 a.m. until service time.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, February 24, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Beulah Cemetery. Danny Dodd will officiate the services.

Clyde was born on October 21, 1940, to Fred and Ethelena (Webb) Couey in Rosedale on the riverbank. He graduated from Rosedale High School. Clyde enlisted in the Army in February 1962 in the 1st Cavalry Battalion. He served in the Army from February of 1962 until 1965. He and his brother Voyed served the first six months together. Clyde was in the Korean Conflict from August 1962 until September 1963. Clyde was stationed in Washington, DC, in 1963 at the Davison Air Field on the President's Helicopter Unit. His job was that of a Hydraulic technician on Army 1 — the Presidential Helicopter. He served under presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. He was discharged from the Army in 1965. Clyde owned Western Auto in Rosedale from 1972-1980. He was a chief engineer for Fur River Towing from 1980-1989. Clyde was a towboat captain for Magnolia Marine from 1989-2002 and did trip work for various companies until 2007. He loved to fish, hunt, garden and do woodwork. Clyde was a family man who always kept his family close.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Carl Couey and Ethelena Couey; his brothers Marvin Couey, Lawrence Couey, Claude Couey, Voyed Couey and Vickie Couey; his step-brother Bobby Skipper.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Dodd Couey of Hickory Valley, TN; sons Dannie (Mitzi) Couey of Paducah, KY, and Steve (Cyndi) Couey of Cleveland; daughters Shae (Victor) Murphey of Toone, TN, and Brandy (Brian) Lindsey of Hickory Valley, TN; sisters Sue (Perry) Morgan of Hickory Valley, TN, and Pam Usery of Rosedale; step-sister Pattie (Mike) Rhodes of Fayetteville, AR; step-mother, Ginger Couey of Rosedale; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Steven Couey, Clint Couey, Mark Couey, Victor Morgan, Joe Saia and Matt Williamson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Couey, Perry Morgan and Robert Thomas.

