Nancy Shivers McGraw, 73

Services for Nancy Shivers McGraw will be held Friday, February 24, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Mrs. McGraw, 73, died on Monday, February 20, 2017, at North Delta Hospice and Palliative Services in Southaven.

She was born on February 11, 1944, in Linn to the late Edward and Margie Bouler Shivers and lived in Southaven. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Charles Alex McGraw.

She is survived by her sons Charlie Edward McGraw of Southaven and Matt McGraw of Olive Branch; brother, Herbert Shivers of Mamas, WA; sister, Mamie Brassfield of Hernando; and a grandson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017, from noon-2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville. Rev. Joel Hammon will officiate the services.

Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow in Linn Methodist Church Cemetery.

Online Guest book may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com