Mosalyn B. Harris, 38, of Memphis, formerly of Shelby, died February 10, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service was at noon February 22, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland with Rev. Anthony Pitts officiating. Burial was in Harris Family Memorial Gardens in Shelby.

Visitation was an hour prior to the service.

Survivors include, mother Minnie P. Jones of Memphis; father Moses Lewis of Shelby; sons Kevic C. Davis II of Memphis and Kenneth D. Thorton of Canton; daughters Kimberly C. Harris, Kiera D. Harris, Kenndy D. Thorton, Nya Joy Terrel and Justice Marie Harris, all of Memphis; brothers Daryl Stepter of Winstonville, David Lewis of Canton, Sean Lewis of Florida and Seychan Lewis of Vicksburg; sisters Regen C. Blake of Memphis, Akemi Stout Strong and Memory Lewis of Jackson, Melanie Scott of Memphis and Carmen Campbell of Enid, OK; a grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and grandparents.

She is preceded in death by a brother Issac Lewis.