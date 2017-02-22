Alvin Hill, 80, of Cleveland died February 19, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Old St. Phillips Church in Cleveland with Rev. Leroy Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Renova.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland followed by family hour from 5-6 p.m. and an hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Survivors include wife Erdis Hill of Renova; sons Alvin Hill of Chicago and Larry Sutton of Cleveland; daughters Janese Moore of Chicago and Patricia Scott of Cleveland; brothers Bennie Hill of Clarkville, TN, and Lee Hill of Cleveland; sisters Mary Lacy and Virginia Lloyd of Chicago; 9 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.