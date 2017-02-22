Shellie Handy, 71, of Shelby died February 17, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 24, 2017, at Morning Star Church in Shelby with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include son Derick Rich of Fort Worth, TX; brothers Albert Rich of Symond and Oscar Rich of Milwaukee; sisters Pearlie Watson of Cleveland, Ela Mae Mosley and Addie Rich, both of St. Louis, Jannie Hampton of Southaven and Catherine Rich of Houston; three grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.