Earlean Tillman, 60, of Cleveland died February 15, 2017, at Cleveland Nursing and Reha.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Mt. Tabor in Shaw followed by burial in Northwest Shaw Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include son Perrier Tillman; daughters Ruby R. Glenn, Robin Glenn-Green and Reshaunda Tillman; brothers James Glenn and Donnell Hunter; sisters Ruby J. Glenn and Joyce Williams; and 11 grandchildren.