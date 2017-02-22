Leola Nichols Wilson, 80, died February 13, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2017, at Greater New Kingdom M.B. Church with Pastor Rudy Seals officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017, followed by family hour from 5-6 p.m. at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include daughters Diane Dean of Cleveland, Bobbie Russin of Buena Park, CA, and Millie Rodriguez of Memphis; sons Willie Nichols of San Diego, CA, and Charles Nichols of St. Louis; sister Bertha Reed of St. Louis; brothers Willie Nichols of Chicago and Charles Nichols of Cleveland; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; caregiver Tamica Kirkham; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.