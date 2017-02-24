Sydrick Levell Brown, 40, of Rosedale died February 17, 2017.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Riverside United M.B. Church in Rosedale with Rev. Spencer Gunn of Tupelo officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Rosedale under the direction of Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. February 24, 2017, at Bethel AME Church in Rosedale followed by family hour from5-6 p.m.

Survivors include father Charles Brown; sons Syderick Brown II, LaJarvis Franklin and Terron Brown; brothers Steve Johnson, Falectric Toliver and Nekita Johnson; sister Joyce Johnson; one granddaughter; mother Minnie Rose Cooper; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.