Harry Anderson Jr., 65, of Ruleville died February 16, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at New Hope Church in Ruleville with Rev. John Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Galilee Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Survivors include wife Lillie Anderson of Ruleville; son Harry Walls of Ruleville; daughters Thawanna D. Anderson of Toledo, OH, and Jasmine Watson of Ruleville; sister Lucille Brown of North Caroline; and 7 grandchildren.

