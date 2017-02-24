Nakota L. Cartwright, 41, passed away Friday, February 17, 2017, in Rosedale.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 2 p.m. February 25, 2017, at Changing Your World Ministries in Rosedale with Pastor Calvin Harris of Chicago, IL, officiating. Interment will be in Delta Memorial Gardens in Greenville under the direction of Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Nakota was born April 29, 1975, to Jack and Stella Cartwright of Rosedale. She graduated from Rosedale in the class of 1993. She loved spending time with her kids and family and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her sister Barbara Ann Lollis.

She is survived by her parents Jack and Stella Cartwright of Rosedale; her dearly loved children Takyra Cooper, Nicholas Cooper and Miyahna Breaux, all of Southaven; brothers Keswic Cartwright and Jack Cartwright II, both of Rosedale, and Byron Cartwright of Abbev

ille, LA; sisters Panolia Cartwright and Nakenya Cartwright, both of Rosedale, and Brandy Evans of Odessa, TX; Maurice (O.C.) Cartwright of Southaven, who she cared for like a son; Micah Johnson of Rosedale; a host of nieces and nephews that all had their special place with her; and a grandson on the way.