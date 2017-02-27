Herbert DeMorris Sorrells, 81, of Boyle passed away Thursday February 23, 2017.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Herbert was born on October 10, 1935, to Clifford DeMorris Sorrells and Mary Frances Gore Sorrells in Tutwiler. He served our country in the Army from October 1961-February 1964. He was an administrator for Trunkline Gas Company in Shaw for 30+ years. Herbert lived in the Cleveland/Boyle community for 53 years. He was a member of Church of Faith.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents Clifford DeMorris and Mary Frances Sorrells; his wife Mary C. Sorrells; and his daughter Lady LaFrances Sorrells.

Herbert is survived by his daughter, Beth Cooper of Savannah, TN; son Douglas O. Sorrells of Corryton, TN; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.