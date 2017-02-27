Matthew Rowe, 89, of Ruleville died February 19, 2017, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017, a Zion Spring M.B. Church in Okolona with Rev. Nollen Elzie Sr. officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville and an hour prior to the service Wednesday.

Survivors include sons Karry Davidson of Una, Kenny L. Davidson of Tribeloc, Clarence Davidson of Houston and Dan Green of Greenwood; daughters Linda Ruth Johnson of Wren and Willie Mae Burrough of Greenwood; brother Elias K. Rowe Sr. of Lynwood, IL; sisters Mary Frances Rowe of San Diego, CA, and Vicki Leonard Rowe of Dallas, TX; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

