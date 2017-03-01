Mrs. Betty Eidt, 76, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at her home in Marks.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Marks Presbyterian Church from noon until the Memorial Service beginning at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Eidt was a retired bank teller of the loan department at Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in Marks, a graduate of Gulfport High School and attended Mississippi University for Women and Delta State University in Cleveland.

Mrs. Eidt is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Eidt Sr. of Marks; two daughters Laurie Craig of Marks and Mary "Madie" Daniel of Ashdown, AR; one son James "Beau" Eidt of Daphne, AL; one sister Virginia O'neal of Cleveland; four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents David and Mary Turner; and one sister Mary Laurie Barbour.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Delta Academy Athletic Department or Delta Singers, PO Box 70, Marks, MS 38646; or Marks Presbyterian Church, PO Box 312, Marks, MS 38646.

Kimbro Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.