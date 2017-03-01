Dorothy J. Smith, 67, of Ruleville died Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at New Jerusalem COGIC in Drew with Pastor Johnny Collier officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Galilee Church Cemetery in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include sons Kenneth Ward of Syracuse, NY, Vick Foster and Timothy Foster, both of Ruleville; daughters Ozzie Smith, Cynthia Rankin and Sharon Foster, all of Ruleville; brothers J.V. Randle of Cleveland, Robert L. Taylor and Henry Taylor, both of Memphis, TN, Danny L. Taylor of Ruleville, Albert Taylor of Indianola and Jerry Taylor of Chicago, IL; sisters Georgia Mae Turner of Drew, Virgie Faulkner and Dorothy Gordon, both of Memphis, TN, Gloria Jean Taylor and Elnora Taylor, both of Chicago, IL; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

