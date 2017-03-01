Lillie Ann Davis, 47, of Shelby died Sunday, February 26, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Community Chapel Assembly of God in Shelby with Pastor Shirley Bridgett officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Grove Cemetery in Shelby.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Survivors include husband Gene Sission; children Kadjaz and Gene Sission; sisters Catherine Jones and Debra Davis; and brothers Casey Davis Sr., Robert Davis and Jackie Davis.