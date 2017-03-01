Robert Lee Coleman Jr., 61, of Shelby died Monday, February 20, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Shiloh M.B. Church in Shelby with Rev. James Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2016, at Shiloh M.B. Church in Shelby and an hour prior to the service Saturday.

Survivors include wife Maxine Coleman; mother Mary Ella Coleman of Shelby; daughters Pamela Tucker of Columbus, OH, and Robbie Coleman and Robin Coleman; son Dean Coleman; brothers Samuel Lee Coleman and Henry Wesley Coleman; sisters Irene Burns and Mary Coleman; and a host of grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.