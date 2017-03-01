Anthony Ray Barber, 62, of Drew, formerly of Ruleville, died Friday, February 24, 2017, at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at New Zion Community M.B. Church in Drew with Rev. Lamar Shaw officiating. Burial will be in Drew Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include wife Barbara Barber of Drew; son Kerry Thigpen of Olive Branch; daughters Recynthia McGee of Cleveland and Karissa Thigpen of Drew; sister Tammie Shaw of Powder Springs, GA; and 7 grandchildren.

