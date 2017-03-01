Orie Washington, 74, of Ruleville, formerly of Drew, died Friday, February 24, 2017, at Walter D. Crook in Ruleville.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at New Zion Community M.B. Church in Drew with Rev. Joe C. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Drew Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include husband Coleman Washington of Drew; sons Coleman Washington III of Ruleville and Christopher Washington of North Fork, VA; daughters Hazel Jean Washington of Atlanta, GA, Cora Williams of Jackson, Mary Harris of Drew and Valenie Harris of Jacksonville, FL; brothers Willie James Henry of Memphis, and Arthur Ingram and Willie Ingram, both of Drew; sisters Dorothy Mae Ingram and Inez Greenleaf, both of Drew, and Minnie Maxwell of Cleveland; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

