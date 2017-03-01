Orie Washington, 74, of Ruleville, formerly of Drew
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Orie Washington, 74, of Ruleville, formerly of Drew, died Friday, February 24, 2017, at Walter D. Crook in Ruleville.
Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at New Zion Community M.B. Church in Drew with Rev. Joe C. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Drew Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.
Survivors include husband Coleman Washington of Drew; sons Coleman Washington III of Ruleville and Christopher Washington of North Fork, VA; daughters Hazel Jean Washington of Atlanta, GA, Cora Williams of Jackson, Mary Harris of Drew and Valenie Harris of Jacksonville, FL; brothers Willie James Henry of Memphis, and Arthur Ingram and Willie Ingram, both of Drew; sisters Dorothy Mae Ingram and Inez Greenleaf, both of Drew, and Minnie Maxwell of Cleveland; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.byasfuneralhomes.com