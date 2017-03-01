Donald Edward Poynor, 73, of Boyle died Monday, February 27, 2017, at home.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Chamblee officiating. Interment will be held in North Cleveland Cemetery.

Mr. Poynor was born on September 9, 1943, in Jonesboro, AR, to Amos and Ollie Mae Poynor and was raised there. He graduated from Jonesboro High School. On September 27, 1967, he married Jonnie Malinda Featherston in Los Angeles, California.

Mr. and Mrs. Poynor moved to the Mississippi Delta to the Featherston Family farm in 1968. Mr. Poynor worked at BellSouth until he retired after 30 years. He enjoyed learning about and fixing things, spending time with family, expecially his grandchildren and great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four of his seven siblings, and his in-laws, James Harry Featherson and Burbon Barnes Featherston.

Survivors include his wife Jonnie (Featherston) Poynor of Boyle; children Donnie and Cheryl (Counts) Poynor, Randy and Malinda (Poynor) Battey of Brandon, Les and April (Boswell) Poynor of Boyle; grandchildren Brandon, Nicholas and Jacob Poynor of Tampa, FL, Hannah and Taylor Battey and Dallas, Colby and Tatum Poynor; great-grandson, Rivers Steelman; brother, Bob Poynor of El Paso, TX; and sister, Marie McCain of Jonesboro, AR.

Pallbearers will be Steve Saxon, David Griffith, Jamie Van Vulpen, Richie Boren, Chica Dadlani, and Lee Jefferson. Honorary pallbearers are Timmy Smith, John Giompoletti, and Lewis Stallings.

