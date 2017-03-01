Princeola Dorsey, 46, of Memphis, TN, formerly of Shaw, died Friday, February 24, 2017, at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, TN.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Christians Standing Up For Jesus Church in Shaw with Pastor Laurance V. Plummet Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Northwest Shaw Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland and an hour prior to the service Saturday.

Survivors include husband Don Dorsey of Memphis, TN; daughters Myrtis (Stanley) Harris and Shanetria Harris; sons Onterreo (Quiana) Harris, Don Dorsey Jr. and Dontae Dorsey; mother Myrtis (Roosevelt) Allen; sisters Jennifer Dent, Marilyn Triplett, Ruth Howard, Sherry Dotson, Clarinda Gray and Valecia Gray; brothers Terry (Sherena) Dotson and Willie (Nefeteria) Dotson Jr.; 6 grandchildren; mother-in-law Henrietta Dorsey; brothers-in-law Kefian Dorsey, Thomas Griggley and Arteil Dorsey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.