Herbert “Sonny” E. Glenn, 77, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Schrader Funeral Home & Crematory in Ballwin, MO. There will be a private interment.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the funeral home.

Herb graduated from Cleveland High School in 1957. He received a BS in Chemistry from Delta State University and a MA in Organic Chemistry from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He spent most of his professional life in corporate compliance, a career he loved. He was employed by Warner-Jenkinson Mfg. Co., Baxter Laboratories, Mallinckrodt, Inc., and retired from Bayer Corporation in 2000.

Intelligent and thoughtful, Herb had a quiet dignity. He appreciated the good things in life, including music, travel, food, wine, friends, and family.

Herb was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Town and Country, the St. Louis BMW Club, and the Sports Car Club of America. He also enjoyed spending time in nature scuba diving and hiking.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years Jane Glenn; their son Stephen (Laney) of Webster Groves; grandchildren Camden and Claudia of Webster Groves; sister Jan Brown (John) of Cleveland; brother-in-law James Eichholz (Carol) of Belleville, IL; and loving nieces, nephews, and long-time friends.

He was preceded in death by infant children Christopher and Theresa; parents Rev. Judson and Mildred Glenn McKinster of Cleveland; and stepfather Robert McKinster of Cleveland.

Memorial tributes may be made to the American Stroke Association, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or a charity of choice.

Special thanks to The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis, BJC Siteman Center staff, and BJC Hospice.