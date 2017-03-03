Charlotte W. Matteson, 65, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Tennova Healthcare.

A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Sango Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the hour of service, Saturday at the funeral home.

She was born May 29, 1951, in Shelby, the daughter of Paul and Lena Willett. She was preceded in death by her father.

Charlotte was a Baptist, U.S. Army Veteran, and homemaker, who enjoyed bowling and spending time with her grandkids.

Other than her mother, she is survived by her husband Charles "Chuck" Matteson; daughter Shelli (Glenn) Childers; stepdaughter Cynthia L. Sanchez; stepson Richard S. Matteson; brother Ronnie Willett; sister Judy McAffry; and grandchildren Preston G. Childers and Ella K. Childers.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Childers, Darryl York, Noah York, Bert Hale, Greg Bills and Carl Norwood.

