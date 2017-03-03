Mrs. Margie Norris Ricks, 92, of Boyle passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at The Nichols Center in Madison.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will immediately follow beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Macklyn Hubbell officiating. Interment will be in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Mrs. Ricks was born to James Andrew Norris and Annie Davis Norris on November 24, 1924, in Indianola. On April 14, 1945, she married James Estel Ricks in Indianola. She was a member of Boyle Baptist Church where she was a strong prayer warrior and she enjoyed teaching 5th and 6th grade boys in Sunday school. Mrs. Ricks worked for over twenty years as a supervisor over the hospital laundry at Bolivar Medical Center. She was always a dedicated mother who loved and supported her family, and she enjoyed arranging flowers as a pastime.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Estel Ricks; son, Jimmy Ricks; father, James Andrew Norris; mother, Annie Davis Norris; stepmother, Lucille Norris; brother, William Edward Norris; and sisters, Jeannette McKibben and Shirley Buckner.

Mrs. Ricks is survived by her daughter, Gerri Ricks Dangelo (Mike) of Madison; granddaughter, Ashlee Dangelo Ricotta (Henry) of Brandon; Misti Ricks Roberts (Whitfield) of Panama City, FL; great-granddaughters, Josie Ricotta, Emma Roberts, Madeleine Roberts, and Kate Roberts; brother, James Andrew Norris Jr.; and sister, Mildred Norris Vaughn.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Nichols Sr., Henry Ricotta, Whitfield Roberts, George Evans Jr., Joe Ricotta, and Thomas White.

In memory of Mrs. Ricks, the family requests donations be made to Boyle Baptist Church.

To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit rayfuneralhome.net.