Willie Earl Griffin Sr., 70, of Cleveland died Monday, February 27, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at United Baptist Church with Rev. Sammie Rash officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland with family hour from 6-7 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his father L.E. Griffin Sr.; mother Birdie Griffin; sisters Lena B. Griffin, Mary Jones and Birdie Walker; son Willie Griffin Jr. and grandchildren Charles Griffin Jr. and Cameron Griffin.

Survivors include wife Corine Griffin; sons Charles Griffin of Madison, Frederick Griffin of Walls, Patrick Griffin of Atlanta, GA; daughters Carla G. Fox of Goodlettsville, TN, Carolyn G. McDale of Olive Branch, Miyoshi G. Jones of Chattanooga, TN, Sharon Hodges, Deshone Brown of Chicago, IL, Tiffany Ingram of Memphis, TN, Nathalie Griffin and Tessa Griffin, both of Atlanta; sisters Dorothy Jordan, Jessie Causey, Eldora Jones and Diane Johnson, all of Cleveland, and Alma Miller of Memphis; brothers L.E. Griffin Jr. of Memphis, Melvin Griffin of Madison, Larry Hill of Rosedale; 29 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.