Edward “Joe” Norwood Sr., 80, of Mound Bayou died Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at Cleveland Nursing and Rehab.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Earl V. Hall officiating. Burial will be Henry Hall Cemetery in Mound Bayou under the direction of Delta Burial Corp. in Mound Bayou.

Visitation will begin at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.

He was a retired farmer.

Survivors include wife Dorothy Norwood; sons Edward Norwood Sr., Terry Norwood, Kemper Norwood, Lee Andrew Norwood, Ricky Norwood, Bennet P. Norwood Sr. and Malcome Norwood, sister Annie Mae; brothers Gene Earl and Ag Norwood; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.