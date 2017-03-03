Vatus Vernell Braugher, 54, of Mound Bayou died Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Bethel AME Church in Mound Bayou with Pastor Horace McKay officiating.

Visitation will begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

He was an insurance agent and a Air Force Veteran.

Survivors include wife Renna Gardner Braugher of Dallas, TX; daughters Tradinah Johnson of Memphis and Deslyne Braughter of Dallas,TX; brother Vincent Braugher; sister Newnisra Braughter of Mound Bayou; and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Delta Burial Corp. of Mound Bayou is in charge of arrangements.