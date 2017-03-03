Birthia Mae Miller, 84, of Cleveland died Sunday, February 26, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2017, from 2-6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at New Life Church in Cleveland with Pastor Amos Gilmore officiating. Burial will be held in Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be an hour prior to service Saturday.

Survivors include sons Lonnie Jr., Lennie and Ivory Lee Miller of Cleveland, Lee Roy Miller, Karz E. Miller and Lasalle Miller of Nashville, TN; daughters, Earnestine Payne, Lenora Ann Banks of Cleveland, Gloria Jean Miller of Jackson, Lillie B. Dinkins and Kimbeley Gordon of Nashville, TN; brothers Lugene Lewis and Elijah Lewis of Cleveland; sisters Lula White of Belleville, IL, Pearline Thedford and Betty Jean Lewis of Memphis; 23 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.