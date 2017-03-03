Wilbert Singleton, 74, of Cleveland died Monday, February 27, 2017, at Cleveland Nursing and Rehab in Cleveland.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2017, from 2-6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Burial will follow at Delta Heights in Cleveland.

Survivors include sons Wilbert Jr. of Hattiesburg, Wilbert E. Johnson of Knoxville, TN, Floyd Cowan of Merigold, Leroy Johnson Jr. of Cleveland; daughters Velina Singleton of Rochester, NY, Ann McCreck and Diana Cowan of Chicago, Shelia Johnson of Long Beach, CA, and Patsy Clerk of Cleveland; brothers Melton Calloway of Chicago and Robert L. Singleton of Cleveland; sisters, May J. Fafford, Gloria Lewis, Corrine Brown, Shirley A. Akon of Chicago and Lulu Smith of Dalton, IL; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.