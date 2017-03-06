Bobby Loyd Peeples, 78, of Shaw passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017, at his home.

He was born September 23, 1938, in Sunflower and was the son of James and Dora Ethel Johnson Peeples. Bobby was raised in Sunflower and attended school in Linn. He was a 1956 graduate of Linn High School. On June 30, 1963, Bobby married Billie Faye Medders and together, they made their home in Indianola. He worked as Warehouse Manager at Sunflower Compress, now StaplCotn, for over 40 years until his retirement in 2006. He also farmed his wife’s family land for over 20 years. Bobby was a United States Army National Guard veteran. He loved fishing, Mississippi State sports, and the Atlanta Braves. Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a very kind man who never had a bad word to say about anyone.

Bobby was preceded in death by his sister Betty Jo Peeples and his grandson Ryan Peeples.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Billie Faye Medders Peeples; one son Russell Wayne Peeples and his wife Lisa of Collierville, TN; two sisters Faye Wright and her husband Charlie of Olive Branch, and Lynda Whatley and her husband Harold of Indianola; brother Billy Doyle Peeples and his wife Donna of Indianola; aunt Nellie Peeples of Indianola; two granddaughters Analise Peeples and Lili Kate Peeples, both of Collierville, TN; special nephew James Maxie Medders Jr.; caretaker, Ella Shipp; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family received friends Saturday, March 4, 2017, from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Eastwood Baptist Church in Indianola. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola was in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church, 549 Dorsett Drive, PO Box 466, Indianola, MS 38751.

