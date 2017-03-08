Mrs. Ruth Stafford, 83, passed away on March 6, 2017, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Mrs. Ruth was born June 26, 1933, in Clay County, the daughter of the late Alroe Vertis and Essie Coggins Adams. Mrs. Ruth, along with her husband J.W., owned and operated Stafford's Big Burger in West Point for 25 years. Mrs. Ruth was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in West Point. Mrs. Ruth was an avid and accomplished cook. Mrs. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Mrs. Ruth married J.W. Stafford on March 14, 1953, in West Point and he preceded her in death on January 21, 2004.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Ruth was preceded in death by a granddaughter April Christina Lee and two brothers: Buddy and Dan Adams.

Funeral service will be Thursday, March 9, 2017, at 2 p.m. from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Smith officiating and assisted by Reverend Danny Avery. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home.

Survivors include her children Debbie Lee, Sandra Cox (Dewey) and Larry Wayne Stafford (Melody), all of West Point; grandchildren Jenifer Edwards (Jonathan) of West Point, Jamie Cliett (Robbie) of Hernando, Shawn Lee (Lisa) of West Point, Clay Stafford of West Point and Melissa Lott (Michael) of Cleveland; great-grandchildren Seth Edwards, Garrett Edwards, Megan Cliett, Christopher Lee, April Lee, Stafford Lott, Mason Lott and Ben Lott; and sisters-in-law Marquerite Stafford and Mary Edna Stafford of West Point and Mary Evelyn Johnson of Savannah, GA.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Edwards, Robbie Cliett, Shawn Lee, Michael Lott, Clay Stafford, and Aubrey Blair.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the nurses and staff of The Arrington in Columbus.

Memorials may be made to Gideon International, P.O. Box 661, West Point, MS 39773.

