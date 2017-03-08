Mrs. Willie Mae Lutts, 89, passed away Tuesday in Crowder.

The family will receive friends at a catered reception from 6-9 p.m. in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, and an additional visitation starting 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday March 9, 2017, in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home. Interment is to follow in Shelby Cemetery.

Mrs. Lutts, a cook and homemaker, was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Hinchcliff.

Surviving Mrs. Lutts are five daughters, Ruby Golden (Lesley) Holmes of Rossville, TN, Betty Golden Jenkins of Marks, Wanda Lutts (Don) Omedeo of Lamar, Nancy Lutts (George) Cook of Crowder and Frances Lutts Phillips of Batesville; two sons Billy (Becky) Golden of Randleman, NC, and Roy Lutts of Batesville; sister Minnie Pearl Harvey of Drew; special family friend Ashley Goodwin; nineteen grandchildren and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Jake Lutts; her parents Charlie and Mamie Morgan; three sons Gary Vernon, Robert Lewis and J.C. Golden; five brothers Truman, John, J.D., Dewey, Charles "Shorty" Morgan; one sister Mamie Charlene Golden; and one great-granddaughter Shelby Leigh Golden.

Memorial contributions may be made to Charity of Choice