Ruthana Wilson Evans, 84, of Ruleville died March 3, 2017.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at St. Paul M.B. Church with Rev. Frederick Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Delta Height Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland with family hour from 6-7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul M.B. Church. Another visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include husband Lit P. Evans Jr. of Cleveland; son Cedric Evans Sr. of Cleveland; daughter Valerie Evans-Bender of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren; five siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.