Marquies Ross, 34, of Mound Bayou died March 1, 2017, in Mound Bayou.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, ay First Baptist Church in Mound Bayou with Rev. Earl Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Green Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.