Flord Spivey, 81, of Ruleville, formerly of Drew, died March 3, 2017, at Walter B. Crook in Ruleville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Drew High School with Rev. Claud Raines officiating. Burial will follow in Drew Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include son Carl Lee Harris of Memphis; daughters Ruby L. Jefferson of Memphis, Regina Stone, Raynette Wells and Sandra B. Powell, all of Drew, Stormy Chancey of Waldorf, MD, LaJaun Hicks of Jackson, and Shirley Spivey of Aurora, IL; brothers Walter Hoskins Jr. of Tutwiler and Talmas Hoskins Jr. of Lansing, MI; sisters Shirley Rolard and Cahterine Wilson, both of Tutwiler, and Bobby J. Johnson of Memphis; 27 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

