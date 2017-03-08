Beatrice Weatherspoon, 69, of Ruleville died March 6, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Ruleville.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Sweet Kingdom in Ruleville with Rev. Willie Rounds officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Galilee Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include sons John Wesly Weatherspoon of Chicago and Curtis Weatherspoon of Ruleville; daughters Fannie Jones of Cleveland, Willie Mae Walker of Ruleville, Sadie Mae Weatherspoon of Chicago and Elizabeth Green of Greenwood; brothers H.B. Robinson, Eddie Robinson and Harry Robinson, all of Chicago, and Sylvester Robinson of Cleveland; sister Susie Robinson of Ruleville; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

