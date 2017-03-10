Johnny Wesley Blaylock, 72, of Yazoo City, formerly of Cleveland, died March 5, 2017, at Oasis Health and Rehab in Yazoo City.

He was born April 15, 1944, in Springfield, GA, the son of Lester Blaylock and O'nella Roberts Blaylock. Johnny was an agricultural mechanic and a Southern Baptist

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Grady Eugene (Tammy) Blaylock of Bentonia, Ann "Wendy" (Jerry) Platt of Yazoo City, Tim Blaylock of Bentonia, Rna (Jason) Brackin of Dalton City, IL, and Mimi B. Woods of Cleveland; one sister, Maudie Nelms of Isola; two brothers, Lawrence Blaylock of Yazoo City and Grady Blaylock of Greenville; a very close niece, Elizabeth Bradshaw of Yazoo City; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Mortimer Funeral Home in Belzoni.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Mortimer Funeral Home in Belzoni. Reverend Matt Clark will officiate.

Graveside services will follow at Gooden Lake Baptist Church Cemetery.