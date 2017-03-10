Mr. Quitman DeLoach, 81, of Merigold passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Turner, Rev. Paul Balducci, and Rev. Jimmy Breland officiating. Interment will be held in Merigold Cemetery.

Mr. DeLoach was born to John L. DeLoach and Alice Morris DeLoach on November 3, 1935, in Gunnison. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On February 28, 1958, he married Dorothea Patein in Rosedale. Mr. DeLoach was a member at Merigold Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and also loved teaching Sunday School. As a good friend said, he spent a lifetime setting the best example of how to be a humble, gracious, and loving man. Mr. DeLoach enjoyed working in his shop for members of the farming community and also giving his time to do volunteer work.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John L. DeLoach and Alice DeLoach; three brothers, Bobby L. DeLoach, John L. DeLoach, and Thomas L. DeLoach; and sister, Mary Ella Sturdivant.

Mr. DeLoach is survived by his wife, Dorothea DeLoach of Merigold; daughters, Paula Pate of Little Rock, AR, and Martha Anne Fioranelli of Cleveland; sons, Quitman DeLoach Jr. of Memphis, Paul Balducci of Tuscaloosa, AL, and John Balducci of Little Rock, AR; sisters, Betty Bailey of Kosciusko, and Annette Corley (Don) of Carrolton; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Eric Fioranelli, Ronnie Turner, George Fioranelli, Brent Branning, Brad Powell, Bo Gordon, Lex Davis, and Charles Sellers.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Andrew Westerfield and Albert Junkin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Merigold Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

