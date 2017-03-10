Negail Jones, 54 of Minneapolis, MN, formerly of Rosedale, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017, at North Memorial Hospital in Minnesota.

Funeral service will be at noon, Saturday, March 11, 2017, with the Reverend Mary Ann Turner officiating at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in Minnesota under the direction of Billman's Hunt Funeral Home.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Jones and Andrea Williams, both of Minneapolis, MN; two sons, Tommy Jones and Eddie Williams III, both of Minneapolis, MN; one sister, Kanita Jones of Rosedale; three brothers Johnny Jones Jr. of Hyannis, MA, and Brooks and LaTitus Jones, both of Rosedale; one aunt; and four uncles.

Pallbearers will be Brooks Jones, Eddie Williams III, Tommy Jones, Johnny Jones Jr., Victor Johnson, KC Johnson and Maurice Veasly.