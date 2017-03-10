Shirley A. Bradley, 63, of Merigold died March 5, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Old Mt. Olive in Shelby with Rev. Tribune officiating. Interment will be in Zion Grove Cemetery in Shelby.

Visitaion will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and an hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Survivors include James Bradley and Clifton Bradley, both of Chicago; and sisters Beverly Ashley of Centerpoint, AL, and Dorothy J. Homes of Chicago.