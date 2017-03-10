Marquis JuJuan Jones Sr., 21, of Cleveland died March 1, 2017, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at United Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. James Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include father Anthony Harris of Ruleville; mother Demetrius Jones of Austell, GA; son Marquis Jones Jr. of Cleveland; brothers Quashawn Jones of Austell, GA, and Cedonius Harris of Memphis; and sisters Mashunaka Jones of Cleveland and Jockquelene Ward of Drew.