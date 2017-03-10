Marquis JuJuan Jones Sr., 21, of Cleveland
Marquis JuJuan Jones Sr., 21, of Cleveland died March 1, 2017, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at United Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. James Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.
Survivors include father Anthony Harris of Ruleville; mother Demetrius Jones of Austell, GA; son Marquis Jones Jr. of Cleveland; brothers Quashawn Jones of Austell, GA, and Cedonius Harris of Memphis; and sisters Mashunaka Jones of Cleveland and Jockquelene Ward of Drew.