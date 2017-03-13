Bessie Louise Moses Holder, 100, died at her residence on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington. Rev. Jack Wooten officiated.

Pallbearers were Corley Moses, Ellis Harris Jr., Ellis Harris III, David Bailey, Darrius Jordan and Henry Edwards.

Honorary pallbearers were Tommy Johnson, Kendal Jordan and Johnny Forrest.

Mrs. Holder was a homemaker and a Methodist. She was raised in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School and married her high school sweetheart.

After leaving Lexington, she made her home in Cleveland. When she retired from the Shaw School System, she went to live in Clinton with her daughter.

Survivors are daughter Linda Faye Holder; 3 nieces; 1 nephew; and a god-granddaughter, Jennifer Jordan Edwards, who cared for her for the last 9 years.

Bessie was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Linda Johnson Moses; husband of 33 years Guy Holder; infant son; brothers William, Theo and Thurmond Moses; and an infant sister.