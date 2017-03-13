Florida Jones, 76, of Cleveland died March 6, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Spangle Banner Church in Pace with Rev. Larry Young officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Survivors include son Kenneth Wade of Pennsylvania; daughters Sherrilyn Wade of New York; Lylvette Wade and Annice Wade, both of Pace, Selina Graham of Chicago and Niecy Ann of Cleveland; a sister Mary Ann Miller of Pace; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

